Short Interest in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Drops By 14.8%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 102,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $272,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares in the company, valued at $42,985,221.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $543,954. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMOT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

