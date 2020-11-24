Short Interest in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Drops By 14.5%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 246,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

AMTB opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.33 million, a PE ratio of 226.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

