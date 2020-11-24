Short Interest in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Increases By 15.4%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 19,100,000 shares. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Anaplan stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $67.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

