Short Interest in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Grows By 15.6%

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 969,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321. 6.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.