Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Drops By 14.0%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the October 15th total of 784,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Banner stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

