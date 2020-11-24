Short Interest in Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Decreases By 14.6%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,700 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 652.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CCPPF opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

