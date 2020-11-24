Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Drops By 13.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. Analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research upgraded electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on electroCore in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

