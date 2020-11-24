Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Declines By 13.2%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 782.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

