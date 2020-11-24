Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Drops By 14.8%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,013.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMMPF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

