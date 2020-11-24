Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Decreases By 13.4%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 61,450.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 17.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -427.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

