Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Declines By 13.2%

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of LW stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

