Short Interest in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Increases By 15.4%

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.54. NetSol Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

