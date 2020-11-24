Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Declines By 13.2%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

