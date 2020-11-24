Short Interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Decreases By 13.1%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 152,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $606.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.