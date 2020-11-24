Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 13.1%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RDEIY opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

