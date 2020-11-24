Short Interest in TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Drops By 14.6%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 1,252,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.5 days.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

