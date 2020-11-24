Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 13.5%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 141.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

TBABF opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Trelleborg AB has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Company Profile

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; shims/insulators, tuned absorbers, applied damping material, noise damping materials in brakes, and noise and vibration damping solutions; and bearings and bushings.

