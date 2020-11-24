Short Interest in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Decreases By 14.8%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 291,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

UIHC stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. As a group, analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 622,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.