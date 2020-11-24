Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 380.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 13.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $143.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.