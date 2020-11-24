Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SVM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $5.96. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 163,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39.

Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million.

About Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing.

