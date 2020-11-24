Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

