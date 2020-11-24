Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 14,891 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.51. 50,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,367. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $202.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

