Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 15,362 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,761. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.