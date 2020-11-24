Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,758 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 75.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.79. 11,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

