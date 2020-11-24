Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Kellogg worth $18,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

NYSE K traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,064 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.