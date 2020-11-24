Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 4,575 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after buying an additional 1,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,861,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,316,000 after buying an additional 268,701 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $263.00. 17,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average of $192.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

