Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 47,421 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $31,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.87.

NYSE:APD opened at $277.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

