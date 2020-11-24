Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.56% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $114,000.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.87.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.70. 10,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,862. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.73.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.