Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.91. 8,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.