Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 936.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,284 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $19,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 126.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 166,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

