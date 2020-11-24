Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $18.46 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.15% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $17,837,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.25. 15,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.06.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

