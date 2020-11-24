Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,880 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,164,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 152,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,218. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

