Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,613 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

NYSE:CI traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.10. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

