Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $21.20 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2,587.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,756. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

