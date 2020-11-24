Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $22.72 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 86,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. 19,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

