Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $25.99 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $25,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 133.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 8.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,765.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,506. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.