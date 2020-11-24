Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.47 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,456 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Corning worth $26,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 38,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,385. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.