Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $26.78 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 482.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.14% of Fortinet worth $26,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Fortinet by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortinet by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,780,000 after buying an additional 378,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 2,512.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after buying an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.61.

FTNT traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

