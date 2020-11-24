Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.28% of Sunrun worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,024,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

RUN stock opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6,372.63 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,345,018.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,681,349 shares of company stock worth $555,477,448 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

