Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 14,819 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Yum China worth $21,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 803.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,727,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. 18,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

