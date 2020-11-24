Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 3,374 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after buying an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after buying an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $689.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.49 and a 200 day moving average of $575.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

