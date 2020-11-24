Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,322 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock worth $1,494,760. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $250.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.40 and its 200-day moving average is $197.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

