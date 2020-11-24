Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,155,000 after acquiring an additional 34,329 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 108.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.61. 1,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,694. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

