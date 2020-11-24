Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 271.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,949 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $25,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 127.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 341.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $424.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

