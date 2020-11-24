Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 494,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,228,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 975,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,807,000 after buying an additional 47,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 90.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,812,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 860,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. 277,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,437,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.