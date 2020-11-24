Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.08% of AutoZone worth $21,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $18.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,132.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,203. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,154.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,153.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

