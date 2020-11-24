Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,629 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

