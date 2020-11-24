Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 406 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 382,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,323,535. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

