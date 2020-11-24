Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 60,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

