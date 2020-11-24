Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $21.44 on Friday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,319.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,726 shares of company stock worth $1,174,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonos by 11.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

